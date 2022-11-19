Twitter brings new policy for Blue subscription; new customers have to wait this span to get verification badge - Details Inside

New Delhi: The Twitter Blue Terms of Service have been changed, and under the new rules, new users cannot sign up for Twitter Blue before spending 90 days on the site. This comes a few days after a number of troll profiles posing Additionally, Elon Musk has revealed some more details that surround queries related to the verification badge.

No Verification badge before 90 days

Since Elon Musk, a billionaire, took control, Twitter has changed practically every day. To be honest, a number of modifications are being made that are worsening the platform and opening it up to fraud and scammers. One such instance is the controversial Twitter Blue membership, which anyone could sign up for and receive the Blue tick for. This made it possible for users to make brand-new, verified troll accounts that impersonated other people and appeared far too authentic.

Now, however, Twitter has updated the terms of Twitter Blue, which may affect these troll accounts, helping Twitter do away with fraudsters. Twitter on its FAQ page has confirmed that new users will now have to wait for 90 days before they are able to subscribe to Twitter Blue.

“Newly created Twitter accounts will not be able to subscribe to Twitter Blue for 90 days. We may also impose waiting periods for new accounts in the future in our discretion without notice.”

Musk said if the verified account name is changed, the Blue tick will be lost unless and until it is confirmed by Twitter again. With new release, changing your verified name will cause loss of checkmark until name is confirmed by Twitter to meet Terms of Service,” said Musk on Twitter. In other news, Twitter appears to be closely monitoring the already verified accounts as the verification badge for some accounts was recently removed.