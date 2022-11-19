topStoriesenglish
Hundreds of employees quit Twitter after Elon Musk’s ultimatum, Meme fest starts for Twitter Shutdown

Tech billionaire Elon Musk had given his remaining staff ultimatum to stay for Twitter 2.0 or leave the company. Hundreds of employees have given their resignation after it, leaving the company in shambles.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 09:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: In an effort to create a new system of order in Twitter, which termed as Twitter 2.0 where hard work and selfless devotion demanded, tech billionaire Elon Musk had given Twitter employees an ultimatum to decide by Thursday evening whether to stay in the organisation or not. This step has rippled a chain of reaction in which hundreds of employees have given their resignation, leaving a very little staff of Twitter.

Earlier, Elon Musk had fired almost half of its employees globally to revamp the organisation including top executives such as CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO, legal head, more. Before Musk takeover, Twitter had around 7,500 employees globally.

#TwitterDown is trending on the Internet with people are taking a dig in event, calling it the end of the micro-blogging site. Twitter has to close several offices globally as Elon Musk's 'loyalty Oaths' sparked unsolicited reactions from employees. Hundreds of employees quit the organisation immediately. 

Here are some of the reactions from Twitteratis:

Elon Musk himself posts a meme

That's how people respond.

