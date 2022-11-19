Hundreds of employees quit Twitter after Elon Musk’s ultimatum, Meme fest starts for Twitter Shutdown

New Delhi: In an effort to create a new system of order in Twitter, which termed as Twitter 2.0 where hard work and selfless devotion demanded, tech billionaire Elon Musk had given Twitter employees an ultimatum to decide by Thursday evening whether to stay in the organisation or not. This step has rippled a chain of reaction in which hundreds of employees have given their resignation, leaving a very little staff of Twitter.

Earlier, Elon Musk had fired almost half of its employees globally to revamp the organisation including top executives such as CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO, legal head, more. Before Musk takeover, Twitter had around 7,500 employees globally.

#TwitterDown is trending on the Internet with people are taking a dig in event, calling it the end of the micro-blogging site. Twitter has to close several offices globally as Elon Musk's 'loyalty Oaths' sparked unsolicited reactions from employees. Hundreds of employees quit the organisation immediately.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitteratis:

It’s been a pleasure tweeting with y’all for the past 13 years. #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/XsLuMNi59A — toby is the scranton strangler (@OhHELLNawl) November 18, 2022

JUST IN CASE this site goes down, my name is Walter Hartwell White. I live at 308 Negra Arroya Lane, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87104. To all law enforcement entities, this is not an admission of guilt. I am speaking to my family now. #RIPTwitter #GoodByeTwitter pic.twitter.com/HuJOswzZSL — Heisenberg (@roccodaboi) November 18, 2022

