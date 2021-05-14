हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Twitter

Twitter finally brings DM search bar to Android

The DM search bar has arrived on Android, the company said in a tweet late on Thursday.

Twitter finally brings DM search bar to Android

New Delhi: Twitter has finally brought Direct Message (DM) search to the Android ecosystem, after launching the feature on iOS devices two years ago

The DM search bar has arrived on Android, the company said in a tweet late on Thursday.

"We've brought the DM search bar to Android and are rolling out an improved version that lets you search for all of your old convos, not just the most recent ones," the company informed.

The DM search bar will help find older conversations and even actual words you typed in those conversations sometime "later this year".

"Waiting for the option to search your DMs for message content? We're working on releasing that later this year!" Twitter added.

In October 2019, Twitter brought the DM search bar tool on iOS devices.

Earlier this year, the microblogging platform announced it was testing voice messages in direct messages (DMs) up to 140-seconds long in India.

The experiment will be rolled out in phases to the audiences, making India one of three countries to have access to the feature, alongside Brazil and Japan.

According to the company, voice messages in DMs will make it easier for people to have conversations.

Each voice message can be upto 140 seconds long and can help people chat quickly -- whether on the move or when there's just too much to type.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TwitterAndroid
Next
Story

Now Google Pay users in US can send money to India

Must Watch

PT19M58S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day