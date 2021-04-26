हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Reliance Jio plans

Unbelievable! Reliance Jio offers 56 GB 4G Internet and 28 days validity offer for just Re 1

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio has unveiled a new plan for Re 1 as it offers 56GB of 4G internet and 28 days extra validity.

Basically, there is a difference of Re 1 between the prepaid recharge plans of Rs 598 and Rs 599 and if someone thinks it doesn’t make a big deal, then they are wrong as it is considered to be a masterstroke from Jio.

Jio plan of Rs 598

Reliance Jio's Rs 598 prepaid recharge plan has a validity of just 56 days and customers can get the benefit of 2GB high speed 4G data, unlimited local and STD calling and 100 SMS per day. The company provides a Jio Apps subscription without any extra charge and a Disney + Hotstar subscription for 1 year free. 

Jio plan of Rs 599

Reliance Jio's Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan offers benefits of 2GB high speed 4G internet, unlimited local and STD calling and 100 SMS per day, the validity of which is 84 days. 

The difference between these two is clear. Customers can avail of 28 days extra validity and 56GB internet by paying just Re 1 more. 

 

