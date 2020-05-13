हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vivo V19

Vivo launches V19 in India, price begins from Rs 27,990

The smartphone will be available in two colour options – piano black and mystic silver for Rs 27,990 (8+128GB) and Rs 31,990 (8+256GB), respectively.

Vivo launches V19 in India, price begins from Rs 27,990

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo on Tuesday launched Vivo V19, the latest addition to the V-series portfolio in India.

The smartphone will be available in two colour options – piano black and mystic silver for Rs 27,990 (8+128GB) and Rs 31,990 (8+256GB), respectively.

The device will go on sale starting May 15 on Vivo India e-store, Amazon.in, Flipkart and other major e-commerce websites along with all offline partner retail stores across India, said the company.

"Our V-series has always surprised the audience with its path breaking camera features and the latest V19 is a splendid addition which will enhance customer experience further," Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said in a statement.

The smartphone features 6.44-inch LIV Super AMOLED FHD+ display is made of the latest E3 OLED and features an aspect ratio of 20:9.

It also offers to bring vibrant and authentic colours come to life with its 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut and supports HDR 10 standard.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB internal.

The smartphone houses quad rear camera setup -- 48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP bokeh camera. V19 also offers the 120-degree ultra-wide lens to capture everything in one frame.

The device also features dual front camera setup, 32MP main camera and an 8MP super wide-angle camera.

V19 runs on 4,500mAh battery and has 33W vivo FlashCharge 2.0 technology.

