Vivo V19 launched in India; Check features, specifications, price and availability

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has launched the latest addition to the V-series portfolio in India. The new device, Vivo V19, will be available in two colour options of piano black and mystic silver.

The Vivo smartphone is expected to go on sale starting May 15 on Vivo India e-store, Amazon.in, Flipkart and other major e-commerce websites along with all offline partner retail stores across India.

The Vivo V19 has a 6.44 inch Full HD Plus display, with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, and it runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Mobile Platform. The new device sports 8 GB RAM + 128 GB with a storage of 256GB.

This new smartphone, which works on the Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10, has a quad-camera setup (4 cameras), which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

A 32 + 8-megapixel selfie camera has also been given in the front of this Vivo phone.

The key features include Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS and USB port Type-C with a 4,500mAh battery back up. The Vivo smartphone also boasts of 33-watt fast charging feature.

It also offers to bring vibrant and authentic colours come to life with its 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut and supports HDR 10 standard, besides 6.44-inch LIV Super AMOLED FHD+ display which is made of the latest E3 OLED.

The Vivo V19's 8GB + 128GB variant comes at a price of Rs 27,990 while 8GB + 256GB variant will cost Rs 31,990.

The new device offers in-display fingerprint scanning along with Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, and Gyroscope sensor.