Vivo X200 And Vivo X200 Pro Launched In India With 200MP Zeiss Camera; Check Specs, Price And Offers

Vivo X200 series India Launch: Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has launched the Vivo X200 series in the Indian market. The series includes Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro. After the OPPO Find X8 series, the Vivo X200 series is the second smartphone lineup in India to feature the flagship Dimensity 9400 chipset.

Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro smartphones run Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. The company has promised 4 OS updates and 5 years of security updates. These have IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The Vivo X200 comes in Cosmos Black and Natural Green colour options. Meanwhile, the Vivo X200 Pro comes in Titanium Gray and Cosmos Black colour options.

Notably, the Vivo X200 series is likely to compete with the likes of the OnePlus 13, which is set to debut in India next month.

Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro Price In India And Availability:

The Vivo X200 is priced at Rs 65,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage model and the 16GB + 512GB model costs Rs. 71,999. On the other hand, the Vivo X200 Pro smartphone is priced at Rs. 94,999 for the single 16GB + 512GB storage model.

Consumers can order the smartphone from Vivo India eStore, Amazon.in, Flipkart and offline stores starting from today with sales starting from December 19th. Adding further, the Vivo X200 series is now available with convenient EMI options starting at just Rs 2,750 per month.

Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro Launch Offers

HDFC Bank and SBI card users can enjoy an instant discount of Rs 9,500. Adding further, buyers can avail themselves of a 10 per cent instant cashback offer when making purchases with select HDFC Bank and SBI cards, adding extra value to the already attractive price points.

Vivo X200 Specifications:

The device features a stunning 6.67-inch LTPS AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and an impressive peak brightness of up to 4500 nits, all protected by robust Armor Glass.

It is powered by the advanced octa-core Dimensity 9400 3nm processor with Immortalis-G925 GPU, it delivers seamless performance. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,800mAh battery that supports 90W wired fast charging for quick power-ups.

On the photography front, the handset comes with a Zeiss-powered triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32MP shooter on the front.

Vivo X200 Pro Specifications:

The Vivo X200 Pro features a stunning 6.78-inch 2K OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits, protected by durable Armor Glass.

Its camera system is equally remarkable, boasting a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a cutting-edge 200MP Zeiss APO telephoto lens, all powered by Vivo’s V3+ imaging chip. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32MP shooter on the front.

The device is equipped with a robust 6,000mAh battery and supports 30W wireless charging. This chip enables advanced imaging capabilities, including 4K HDR Cinematic Portrait video and 10-bit Log video recording at 60fps.

Despite its powerful features, the X200 Pro smartphone maintains a sleek profile, weighing 228 grams and measuring 8.49mm in thickness.