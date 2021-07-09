WhatsApp new feature: Users will be able to share messages with large link previews

New Delhi: WhatsApp is in the works to roll out new features for iOS users in order to ramp up their experience on the platform. According to Mashable India, the developers are currently working on a large link preview for iOS to make it easier for users to check out what the links are all about. The feature has been spotted by WABetaInfo, a popular website that pushes regular updates around WhatsApp.

According to WABetaInfo, the large preview link feature is currently under development and will be available for users in a future update.WhatsApp is working on the same feature on the Android app and bringing high-quality previews for URLs on the latest beta version. Moreover, some websites do not have a high-resolution preview for URLs, which is why WhatsApp will show a smaller thumbnail.

In other WhatsApp-related news, WhatsApp`s Beta users are currently testing a brand new feature where attached images or videos disappear after one viewing - like Snaps on Snapchat. The feature allows WhatsApp users to send a photograph or video that will delete after being watched or viewed. Also Read: Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin's phase 3 trial data looks good: WHO Chief Scientist

Also, WhatsApp is restoring the green colour notifications for its Android beta app. The platform had first announced a new dark blue colour in notifications in the 2.21.12.12 beta update. However, WhatsApp is now restoring the old colour again. This is because the new blue colour wasn`t appreciated much by users, according to Mashable India. Also Read: 7th Pay Commission: Central govt takes 5 big decisions before DA hike restoration, check details