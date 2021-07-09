हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Whatsapp

WhatsApp new feature: Users will be able to share messages with large link previews

WhatsApp`s Beta users are currently testing a brand new feature where attached images or videos disappear after one viewing - like Snaps on Snapchat. 

WhatsApp new feature: Users will be able to share messages with large link previews

New Delhi: WhatsApp is in the works to roll out new features for iOS users in order to ramp up their experience on the platform. According to Mashable India, the developers are currently working on a large link preview for iOS to make it easier for users to check out what the links are all about. The feature has been spotted by WABetaInfo, a popular website that pushes regular updates around WhatsApp.

According to WABetaInfo, the large preview link feature is currently under development and will be available for users in a future update.WhatsApp is working on the same feature on the Android app and bringing high-quality previews for URLs on the latest beta version. Moreover, some websites do not have a high-resolution preview for URLs, which is why WhatsApp will show a smaller thumbnail. 

In other WhatsApp-related news, WhatsApp`s Beta users are currently testing a brand new feature where attached images or videos disappear after one viewing - like Snaps on Snapchat. The feature allows WhatsApp users to send a photograph or video that will delete after being watched or viewed. Also Read: Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin's phase 3 trial data looks good: WHO Chief Scientist

Also, WhatsApp is restoring the green colour notifications for its Android beta app. The platform had first announced a new dark blue colour in notifications in the 2.21.12.12 beta update. However, WhatsApp is now restoring the old colour again. This is because the new blue colour wasn`t appreciated much by users, according to Mashable India. Also Read: 7th Pay Commission: Central govt takes 5 big decisions before DA hike restoration, check details

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WhatsappFacebookInstagram
Next
Story

Apple iPhone 13 full series leaked? Check models, expected prices and other details

Must Watch

PT1M8S

UP: CM Yogi to announce population control policy on World Population Day