WhatsApp rolling out new Avatar feature for Android users - Details Inside

New Delhi: WhatsApp has announced to bring out the ability to create an avatar for some Android users. However, it will be launched at first for some android beta users, according to the WABetaInfo. The new feature will allow users to set a digital avatar of their profile images.

While sharing the screenshot of the new feature, WABetaInfo informed WhatsApp will automatically create a new sticker pack after configuring an avatar so you can share stickers with your friends and family. Besides, you can choose to use an avatar to use as your profile photo on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is releasing the ability to set up an avatar to some lucky beta testers on WhatsApp beta for Android!



An avatar is the best way to express yourself on WhatsApp: let's configure an avatar so you can share personalized stickers with your friends.https://t.co/rISRcluygb pic.twitter.com/E5cBNqKEtF — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 21, 2022

How to check if the feature is available for you or not:

You need to open WhatsApp setting

Then you can see a new section called ‘Avatar’

You can already start creating an avatar today

Keep trying until you’ve configured the best appearance for your avatar

Currently, the feature is available for some beta lucky users. It will roll out for the general public once the beta version is successfully completed. Those beta testers can get the update after installing the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Play Store.

Auto Mute Large Group Chats Soon

WhatsApp is also working to automatically mute large groups to help immediately reduce notifications in the future. WhatsApp had introduced larger groups up to 1024 participants to all iOS and Android users.

The ability to automatically mute large group chats is a feature under development and it will be rolled out to some beta testers in a future update. As always, an announcement on this website and Twitter will be available when the feature is finally available.