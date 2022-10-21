Asus launches first foldable laptop 'Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED’ in India; Check specs, price, more

New Delhi: Tech company Asus has launched its first foldable laptop called ‘Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED’ in India. Customers can pre-book the laptop till November 9. However, the new product will go on sale from November 10, 2022. The company is offering Rs 5000 cashback on all leading Bank debit and credit cards. Customers can get the laptop at the effective price of Rs 3,29,290 in pre book in advance and can save up to 22%.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED specs

The laptop sports 17.3” foldable OLED display with 2560 by 1920 resolution, Windows 11 Home, versatile modes such as laptop/desktop, reader, etc., and 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. It weighs 1.5 kg, making thin and light.

Laptop Mode (with virtual keyboard)

You can use virtual onscreen keyboard for immediate con-call.

Desktop Mode

This mode allows laptop to unfold and prop up on your desk with the integrated kickstand and connect ergosense bluetooth keyboard.

Tablet Mode

You can fully opened the laptop and it will be perfet for presenting your big ideas or simply to relax on the web.

Reader Mode

If you wish to read E-book, you can do so y folding it vertifcally and using it as a e-reader. It sports TVY Rheinland-certified for low blue-light emission.