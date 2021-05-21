हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WhatsApp to allow users to transfer chats to a different phone number

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has been working on chat migration and sync features for quite some time and now it has come up with an update that has the potential to improve the features of the messaging platform.

According to WABetaInfo, the Facebook-owned platform might soon let users transfer their chats to a different phone number.

Presently,  if you are looking to restore a backup of your WhatsApp chats, your phone is required to have the same number and operating system like the older device. The migration feature is in testing mode and therefore it is looking to enable users to move their messages to a new phone number.

WhatsApp's iOS-Android migration tool further reveals that you won’t be able to migrate chat history at any time and it can only be done when you link a new Android phone to your account.

Besides that, WhatsApp will also migrate media files to the alternate phone number.

WABetaInfo further revealed that the feature is currently under development for both Android and iOS phones. 

 

