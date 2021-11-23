WhatsApp Users Alert! WhatsApp to get THIS new audio feature; here’s how to use it

New Delhi: WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to alter the speed at which audio messages are played. The feature will be comparable to WhatsApp's voice note playback function, which was released earlier this year. An audio message is comparable to a voice note, however it is essentially a forwarded file, in case you're confused. Although the change may not appear to be significant, it is encouraging to see that Meta (previously Facebook)-owned messaging is expanding its possibilities for consumers.

WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp updates tracker, noticed the change on WhatsApp beta for iOS, and it's expected to make its way to Android devices as well. The full details of the audio message playback speed rollout are yet unknown, and the firm has yet to comment on the matter. According to screenshots, users will be able to double the playback speed. However, it appears that users are still unable to slow down audio playing, and the same option is not available with voice notes.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp in India has introduced two new security features: "flash calls" and "message-level reporting." Users will be able to authenticate their identity while checking in with a phone call, and they will be able to report specific messages rather than the entire chat or the user. The flash call is a new feature that WhatsApp users can use in addition to the SMS verification option.

The additional features, according to the corporation, would make the platform safer for Indian consumers. After the app was discovered testing a new'reaction notifications' function, the platform's anticipated message reaction option is also gaining traction. Users can stop alerts if someone reacts to their emojis with the update available on WhatsApp beta for Android v2.21.24.8 and higher. Message reaction and reaction notifications, on the other hand, are still under development, and we have yet to hear from the firm about their official launch.

Live TV

#mute