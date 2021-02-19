Xiaomi teases camera module of Redmi K40 series ahead of its launch

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi K40 series in China on February 25 and it is expected to come up with Snapdragon 888.

The company has already confirmed that the phone will come up with a chipset and a battery capacity exceeding 4,000 mAh.

Before its launch, Xiaomi has officially teased the camera module of the Redmi K40 series which shows a vertically-aligned triple-camera setup, with two big camera sensors and a smaller cutout in the middle for presumably a third camera sensor. Specific details of the camera haven't been revealed yet.

The Redmi K40 series phones are also expected to run on Android 11 and they could be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery. The Pro model is expected to have a 5,000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi has not yet revealed more details of the smartphone.