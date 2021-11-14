YouTube removes videos' Dislike count; here's why

New Delhi: YouTube, which is owned by Google, has announced that it will make "dislike" buttons available "You can rely on video being kept private across the platform. YouTube has stated that, while dislike numbers will be made private, the dislike button will not be removed. "Dislike" is a word that has a negative connotation "Users might dislike a video created by a creator if they don't like it. Creators will be able to track their dislikes, as well as other metrics regarding their video's performance, on YouTube Studio if they desire.

This modification is the result of a test conducted by the Google-owned platform earlier this year to see if such adjustments would reduce hate attacks and creator harassment on the network. YouTube had previously discussed how public dislike counts might affect creators' well-being and how focused campaigns to add dislikes to videos may encourage targeted marketing.

While this is true, dislikes can also alert others to videos that are clickbait, spam, or deceptive. According to a report in TechCrunch, YouTube conducted the testing for several months and analysed how the modifications affected both users and artists.

According to the report, the company tested various designs for deleting the hate numbers, including one in which the term "Dislike" displayed beneath the thumbs down button instead of the number of dislikes. However, this is the style that the firm has chosen (with the number of dislikes hidden), which is a less jarring adjustment to the row of interaction buttons beneath a video.

