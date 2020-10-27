हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Zoom

Zoom rolls out end-to-end encryption feature to secure calls

Instructions on how to enable it can be found in Zoom`s help centre.

Zoom rolls out end-to-end encryption feature to secure calls
Representational Image (Reuters)

California: Video conferencing giant Zoom has rolled out end-to-end encryption (E2EE) feature to secure calls. According to The Verge, the application will let both free and paid users secure their meetings so that only participants, not Zoom or anyone else, can access their content. 

Zoom said E2EE is supported across its Mac, PC, iOS, and Android apps, as well as Zoom Rooms, but not its web client or third-party clients that use the Zoom SDK.

In a technical preview for 30 days, Zoom is asking for feedback on the feature. However, the company said that E2EE will continue to be available after this period, as per The Verge.

Instructions on how to enable it can be found in Zoom`s help centre.

Zoom has previously offered encryption for its calls, but the data was only encrypted between each meeting participant and Zoom`s servers, rather than being end-to-end encrypted between participants.

This initial launch is just the first of four phases Zoom is planning for its end-to-end encryption offering. 

The next phase, which is scheduled to include better identity management and support for single sign-on, is currently planned to launch in 2021.

Tags:
ZoomZoom video app
Next
Story

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Check these 5 smartphones at attractive prices
  • 79,46,429Confirmed
  • 1,19,502Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,29,90,032Confirmed
  • 11,53,625Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M5S

DNA: Which kind of 'Jihad' is shooting daughters?