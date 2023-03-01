TS PGECET 2023 Notification RELEASED At pgecet.tsche.ac.in, Registrations Begins From March 3- Check Exam Date And Other Details Here

TS PGECET 2023: The exam is administered on behalf of TSCHE by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad. Applicants can register for the exam at pgecet.tsche.ac.in. According to the notification, online applications will be accepted beginning March 3, 2023, and the final day to apply without paying a late fee is April 30, 2023. Anyone who submit after April 30 will be assessed a late fee. On May 29, 2023, to June 1, 2023, JNTU Hyderabad will be holding the TS PGECET Exam. The registration cost is Rs.1100 for general candidates and Rs.600 for SC/ST and PWD candidates. Applicants should be aware that if they choose to take more than one test, they must pay a separate registration fee for each test.

The exam will be held in CBT mode for two hours and will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions, each worth one mark, with no negative marking. The qualifying percentage is 25%. Candidates must have finished their graduation in order to take the TS PGECET Exam. The official website contains instructions, a syllabus, exam dates, and other information.

TS PGECET 2023: Here's how to register

The registration forms for the TS PGECET will be made available online on the website beginning in February 2023.

Applicants must confirm their eligibility before applying for the examination, as application forms will be accessible only to qualified individuals.

The entire application process consists of three steps: fee payment, application form completion, and hard copy printing of the completed application form.

The registration procedures must be followed properly because the authority will not allow revisions to the TS PGECET application form.

Applicants must complete the application form submission by the second week of April 2023, as no one will be permitted to submit the application form after that date.

Candidates are recommended to keep their print of application form and fee receipt secure for future reference.

The TS PGECET Exam 2023 is held for candidates seeking admission to full-time M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Pharm. / M. Arch. / Graduate level Pharm. D (P.B.) courses at Telangana State universities, affiliated engineering, pharmacy, and architecture colleges.