280 Million Votes: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Claims He Got These Many Votes In 15 Minutes

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav claims to have received almost 28 crore votes in just 15 minutes during the grand finale of the reality show on Monday night.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 09:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau

280 Million Votes: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Claims He Got These Many Votes In 15 Minutes Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Haryana YouTuber Elvish Yadav, who lifted the trophy of Salman Khan hosted reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' in a grand finale on Monday night, is celebrating his success with his loved ones. A video of the BB OTT 2 winner has now emerged on social media where the social media influencer is seen inside a hotel room, which is filled with his closed one. 

In the short clip, Elvish, who is seen dressed in a black ethnic outfit, can be heard saying that he was told by a Jio Cinema official said he got 28 crore votes in just 15 minutes, when the voting line was reopened by the makers on the finale night. "Saara scene khatam hua, main andar gaya toh jo Jio ke head hain, jiska poora show hai, maalik jo hai, unhone bola, ‘Aapko pata hai 15 minutes main kitne vote aaye aapke liye?’ Maine poocha kitne, toh unhone kaha '280 million' (After the finale got over, I went inside and the head of Jio, who runs the show, asked me, ‘Do you know how many votes you received in 15 minutes?’ I asked how many, and was told I got 280 million)."

After the video was shared by BiggBoss_Tak on Twitter, now renamed as X, Elvish's fans filled the comment box with celebratory messages. Some also hailed him for becoming the first wild card contestant to win the show in the history of Bigg Boss. "28 crore is huge," said a fan. One more wrote, "Goosebumps!"

However, a few users questioned the claim he made in the video and wrote 'if it was true'. A person wrote, "Is that even possible? I think jald bazi mein Elvish ne galat number sun liya (Maybe he heard the wrong numbers)." 

Another one said, "Joke of the day!"One more also said, "Arre bhai 7 million watch kar rahe the, 280 million kahan se aaye ga 15 minute mein (If 7 million were watching the show, how did he get 280 million votes in only 15 minutes)... that is a joke..."

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale was held on Monday night and Abhishek Malhan stood as the first runner-up. Post the finale, Abhishek was re-admitted in the hospital as he has been keeping unwell for past few days. He even released a video from the hospital where he thanked his fans for voting for him and congratulated Elvish Yadav for the victory. 

