Aly Goni celebrates Eid with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Shireen Mirza, eats scrumptious food

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 alum actor Aly Goni spent the Eid-al-Adha away from home due to work commitments. The actor, however, celebrated the festival with zest with his Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star and friend Shireen Mirza and her family.

Shireen invited Aly for Eid lunch. Both the friends could be seen having a gala time together. The duo also made fun insta reels and Aly was also given Eidi by Shireen’s parents.

For the unversed, Aly and Shireen played brother and sister (Romi and Simmi) in the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Actress Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel were the leads in the popular daily soap.

Aly, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 14, has starred in music videos like Tera Suit, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega opposite girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin.

The two lovebirds also attended friends Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding together.

Aly is currently busy working on an unknown project. “Eid Mubarak .. yeh pichli Eid ki picture hai.. iss eid pe allah ne Eidi mein kaam diya toh busy hu allhamdulillah,” the actor captioned his Instagram post.

Shireen on the other hand is engaged to a Delhi-based IT professional Hasan Sartaj. However, there is no update on when the two lovebirds will tie the knot.