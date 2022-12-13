topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
ANUPAMAA

Anuj blames 'Anupamaa' for ignoring him, their daughter; trouble in their paradise? Read on

Anupamaa believes in handling everything herself, but her nature is becoming a reason for creating differences with her husband Anuj Kapadia (played by Gaurav Khanna).

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 03:26 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Rupali Ganguly-starrer daily soap 'Anupamaa' is keeping the audience hooked because of its plot and Rupali's strong-headed character in the show.
  • Anupamaa believes in handling everything herself, but her nature is becoming a reason for creating differences with her husband Anuj Kapadia (played by Gaurav Khanna).

Trending Photos

Anuj blames 'Anupamaa' for ignoring him, their daughter; trouble in their paradise? Read on

New Delhi: Rupali Ganguly-starrer daily soap 'Anupamaa' is keeping the audience hooked because of its plot and Rupali's strong-headed character in the show.

Anupamaa believes in handling everything herself, but her nature is becoming a reason for creating differences with her husband Anuj Kapadia (played by Gaurav Khanna).

Anupamaa's daughter Pakhi (played by Muskaan Bamne) and son-in-law Adhik (Adhik Mehta) are facing certain issues in their mariage which is keeping her occupied and Anuj wants to help her with it. But she refuses to take his help saying that she can do it all on her own.

Anuj said: "In all these issues, you are forgetting yourself, your husband and your daughter whom you brought home."

Anupamaa apologised but asserted that Pakhi is her daughter and she cannot ignore her and will do everything necessary.

Is it the beginning of certain differences between Anuj and Anupamaa? Or she will sort out the issues.

'Anupamaa' airs at 10 p.m. on Star Plus.

Live Tv

AnupamaaAnuj AnupamaaRupali GangulyAnupamaa spoiler

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Nirbhaya Fund under control of the system!
DNA Video
DNA: Why crowd management of IGI airport failed
Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !
DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status