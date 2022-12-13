Anuj blames 'Anupamaa' for ignoring him, their daughter; trouble in their paradise? Read on

New Delhi: Rupali Ganguly-starrer daily soap 'Anupamaa' is keeping the audience hooked because of its plot and Rupali's strong-headed character in the show.

Anupamaa believes in handling everything herself, but her nature is becoming a reason for creating differences with her husband Anuj Kapadia (played by Gaurav Khanna).

Anupamaa's daughter Pakhi (played by Muskaan Bamne) and son-in-law Adhik (Adhik Mehta) are facing certain issues in their mariage which is keeping her occupied and Anuj wants to help her with it. But she refuses to take his help saying that she can do it all on her own.

Anuj said: "In all these issues, you are forgetting yourself, your husband and your daughter whom you brought home."

Anupamaa apologised but asserted that Pakhi is her daughter and she cannot ignore her and will do everything necessary.

Is it the beginning of certain differences between Anuj and Anupamaa? Or she will sort out the issues.

'Anupamaa' airs at 10 p.m. on Star Plus.