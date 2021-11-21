हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

'BB 15': Salman Khan says in next 24 hours only top 5 contenders will be left in game

In next 24 hours, Salman Khan will be announcing the names of the top 5 contestants of the Bigg Boss 15 house.

&#039;BB 15&#039;: Salman Khan says in next 24 hours only top 5 contenders will be left in game
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see special guest Bharti Singh shaking a leg with host and superstar Salman Khan.

Her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa alos joins them.

Later, Salman interacted with John Abraham and his 'Satyamev Jayate 2' co-star Divya Khosla Kumar. He asked them to deliver a few dialogues from the movie. Then John along with Salman and Divya dances on the tunes of the track 'Tenu Lehenga' from 'Satyamev Jayate 2'.

Furthermore Salman Khan gives tasks to the contestants in which they have to pass and fail one housemate each on the basis of their performance inside the house and contribution to the show. This creates a verbal spat between the contestants as they start sharing their opinions about each other.

Salman Khan announces that no eviction will happen this week, however in the next 24 hours, only the top 5 contenders will be left standing. Rest all will be eliminated..

Now, the media has already opted for bottom 6 contestants in the press conference including Rajiv Adatia, Simba Nagpal, Neha Bhasin, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali and Umar Riaz. None of them are VIPs any longer and they have to give up those privileges.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The wildcard contestants will enter as VIP contestants.

'Bigg Boss 15' airs on Colors.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Salman Khantop 5 contestantsBigg Boss 15BB 15Bharti Singhweekend ka vaar
Next
Story

Nikki Tamboli raises hotness bar in shirtless neon blazer, fans call her 'bombshell'!

Must Watch

PT1M35S

UCC is neither suitable nor useful: All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB)