Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain June 26, 2019 episode preview: Amma gives a priceless advice to Anu and Angoori

New Delhi: In the episode, Manmohan Tiwari and Vibhuti Narayan Mishra meet with an accident as their stunts on a scooter fall flat. Both Anu and Angoori rush to the hospitals to meet their ailing husbands. Amma tells both that they should not show their faces to any other man because if they do it might end up hurting their own husbands.

When Anu tries to counter it, Vibhu gets hurt. On the other hand, Tiwari and Vibhu continue spying on each other's wives.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Angoori stops Vibhuti from seeing her face by holding an umbrella in front of her face. Vibhuti who is standing with a fractured hand, begs for Angoori to show him her face. Tiwari holds a crutch to stand up and goes for a walk in the park to see Anu. He sees her jogging towards him with a helmet on her head.

