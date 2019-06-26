close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain June 26, 2019 episode preview: Amma gives a priceless advice to Anu and Angoori

In the next episode, Angoori stops Vibhuti from seeing her face by holding an umbrella in front of her face. Watch the latest episode of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, now streaming on ZEE5.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain June 26, 2019 episode preview: Amma gives a priceless advice to Anu and Angoori
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Manmohan Tiwari and Vibhuti Narayan Mishra meet with an accident as their stunts on a scooter fall flat. Both Anu and Angoori rush to the hospitals to meet their ailing husbands. Amma tells both that they should not show their faces to any other man because if they do it might end up hurting their own husbands. 

When Anu tries to counter it, Vibhu gets hurt. On the other hand, Tiwari and Vibhu continue spying on each other's wives. 

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Angoori stops Vibhuti from seeing her face by holding an umbrella in front of her face. Vibhuti who is standing with a fractured hand, begs for Angoori to show him her face. Tiwari holds a crutch to stand up and goes for a walk in the park to see Anu. He sees her jogging towards him with a helmet on her head.

Watch the latest episode of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par HainBhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain written updatesZee 5Zee Tv serial updates
Next
Story

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain June 25, 2019 episode recap: Will Anu-Angoori show their faces to any other man?

Must Watch

PT19M49S

Top 5 Agenda: 5 Big news to be the whole day's agenda today