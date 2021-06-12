Bigg Boss 14 fame Sonali Phogat massively trolled for her feisty dance video! - Watch

New Delhi: Sonali Phogat of Bigg Boss 14 fame has recently come under scrutiny and was massively trolled online for a dance video she had posted on Instagram. According to the comments, the users were unhappy with her choice of clothing with respect to her age and her position in politics.

On Friday (June 11), the actor turned politician had taken to Instagram to share a fun dance video with her fans in which she was seen wearing a grey athletic outfit. She captioned it saying, "Today I started my workout after three months" and also tagged Salman Khan's official Instagram handle alongside,

Check out the viral video:

Unfortunately, Sonali received a lot of flak for her dance video as users shamed her for being a politician and posting dance videos. One user wrote, "Yeh BJP ki neta hai" with a laughing emoji, while another wrote, "Bhout Bekar lg rhi ho wese aap leader ho tmij se pess aao".

Other commented on her clothes and wrote, "Bohot Ganda lagra dekhne me... very bad plz wear clothes first." However, there were many in comments who also showered praises on the actress and lauded her on her fitness.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and actress-turned-politician Sonali Phogat made headlines when she confessed to having feelings for her co-contestant and actor Aly Goni. After this, she faced a huge amount of trolling and still finds users commenting about Aly on her posts.

Sonali made her television debut in 2006 as an anchor on a Haryanvi show on Doordarshan. She later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2008 and was subsequently made the Vice President of BJP Mahila Morcha.