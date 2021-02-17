हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rubina Dilaik

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Will Nikki Tamboli take Rs 6 lakh offer and leave the show ahead of grand finale?

While actor Aly Goni wishes to meet his mother and niece as he misses them, Nikki wants to reunite with her parents. The twist here is that Aly's wish will only be granted if Nikki Tamboli accepts Rs 6 lakh and quits the show and give up her chance of winning. 


Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: The season 14 of the reality show Bigg Boss is nearing its end with only Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, and Rakhi Sawant left in the house as finalists. Fans will be watching closely to see which of the five contestants will emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss 14. Before the finale, the top five contestants will have to walk through fire and make big sacrifices.

In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will be granting a wish to each of them. However, their wishes will only be fulfilled if their housemates make a huge sacrifice for it. 

While actor Aly Goni wishes to meet his mother and niece as he misses them, Nikki wants to reunite with her parents. The twist here is that Aly's wish will only be granted if Nikki Tamboli accepts Rs 6 lakh and quits the show and give up her chance of winning. 

Similarly, Rahul Vaidya needs to tear Disha Parmar’s dupatta for Nikki’s wish to come true and Rakhi will have to destroy her husband Ritesh’s letter to make her housemate’s wish a reality. 

In the promo, Rakhi was heard saying Rs 6 lakh is a huge amount of money but is it enough for Nikki to leave the show and jeopardize her chance at winning? It will be interesting to who makes the sacrifice and who doesn’t in tonight’s episode. 

Keep reading this space for all updates on 'Bigg Boss 14' grand finale!

 

