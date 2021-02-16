Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik calls husband Abhinav Shukla her 'soulmate'

New Delhi: ‘Bigg Boss 14’ contestant Rubina Dilaik and her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla appear to have sorted out their marital issues despite serious talks of divorce earlier. There was trouble in paradise even before the couple entered the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

In fact, doing the show together was supposed to be an opportunity to work on their relationship. The ‘Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ actress says that her relationship with Abhinav got better after joining the show and now she wants to give her marriage a second chance.

In a recent Bigg Boss episode, popular radio jockeys had visited the show and asked Rubina difficult questions about her marriage with Abhinav and if coming to ‘Bigg Boss’ strengthened the bond between Shukla and her. She responded, “Yes, it is 100 per cent right. After coming to the Bigg Boss house, my perspective towards this relationship has changed and I have gained confidence. And if we would have not come together, it would have not happened.”

Rubina even called Abhinav her soulmate and expressed that she felt positive about her marriage now. She added to this, "Soulmates are not two people who shower love on each other. They are people who make each other better individuals. We are strong individuals who at every point enhance each other. Abhinav is like the wind beneath my wings. Kabhi tu aage toh main tere peeche hawa bankar, toh kabhi main aage toh tu mere peeche hawa bankar. Relationships are very important."

While Rubina continues her journey in ‘Bigg Boss 14’, Abhinav is no longer there to support her as he was evicted from the show recently after being voted out. The TV couple tied the knot on June 21, 2018.