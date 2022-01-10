Bigg Boss 15 Day 101 written update: Abhijit Bichukale, Rashami Desai lose Ticket to Finale

New Delhi: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra again have a fight about the happenings of Weekend Ka Vaar. Tejasswi asked Karan why he didn't reply to host Salman Khan when he claimed that Karan had a bond with Shamita Shetty.

Karan explained to her that he doesn't have a bond with her anymore but does have a certain wavelength. Tejasswi Prakash doesn't understand what he meant by that and asked him why he didn't clarify it in front of audiences.

Karan said that he didn't get a chance to talk. Again, Karan talked about how he got separated from his family and friends and how he doesn't like disrespecting his relationships.

Bigg Boss announced to the contestants that the show will be extended by two weeks, till the end of January. Bigg Boss said that in this situation, they have to take away two Ticket To Finales from contestants. Housemates were utterly shocked by this revelation.

Karan Kundrra told Tejasswi that he's glad she's with him as he wouldn't survive the game without her. He also told her that he loved her.

However, Tejasswi didn't seem happy about the extension and Rakhi sensed this. Rakhi told Abhijit that Tejasswi is relying on him to get ahead on the show. But she said that Karan is very manipulative and will play for himself.

There was a nomination task as well in which Abhijit and Rashami got the most votes. So, they lost their ticket to finale and became nominated.

Rakhi felt offended that Shamita and Nishant voted against her in the nomination task. She confronted them and asked them why they did so.

Rashami was also very upset that Karan nominated her for a task. However, Tejasswi and Rakhi who dislike her, thought her emotions weren't genuine and were making fun of her.