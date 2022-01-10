हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15: Varun Sood defends girlfriend Divya Agarwal over spat with Shamita Shetty

'Why should she compete with people she has already defeated once,' says Varun Sood on Divya Agarwal not being a part of Bigg Boss 15.

Bigg Boss 15: Varun Sood defends girlfriend Divya Agarwal over spat with Shamita Shetty

New Delhi: Actor Varun Sood defends his girlfriend Divya Agarwal after Shamita Shetty mocked her for not even being invited as a contestant in Bigg Boss 15 in the latest ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode. Divya Agarwal graced the episode as one of the panellists giving her feedback to contestants. She is also  the winner of Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT in which Shamita, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin also participated.

During the episode, speaking about Shamita, Divya said, “Agar inka yehi attitude rahega na, yeh agle chaar season aa jayengi na, jeet nahi payengi (If her attitude remains the same, she will not be able to win the show even if she comes for the next four seasons).”

To which the former retorted, “Tereko toh poocha bhi nahi tha aane ke liye iss ghar ke andar (You weren’t even offered Bigg Boss 15).”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Divya responded, “Mereko ana bhi nahi tha, beta (I didn’t want to be a part of it)”.

Shamita’s statement did not go down well with Divya Agarwal fans. One of her fan pages asked her boyfriend Varun Sood to comment on the controversy. He responded to it and tweeted, “Why should i state the obvious?  1. Why should she compete with people she has already defeated once 2. Her web series started immediately after BB OTT 3. The makers called her and told her that she has already won and they dont want to send her in with people who haven’t.”

Divya and Shamita started out as friends on Bigg Boss OTT but later developed irreconcilable differences. 

