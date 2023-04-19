topStoriesenglish2596792
Bigg Boss 16 Fame Shiv Thakare Confirms Entry In ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’, Calls It ‘A Dream Come True’

Former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare confirmed his participation in the upcoming season of stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'.

Apr 19, 2023

New Delhi: One of the most-popular and loved stunt-based reality show, COLORS’ 'Khatron Ke Khiladi,' is all set to make a roaring comeback with its 13th edition. And this time, it's bigger, bolder, and more daring than ever before with a new theme and new challenges! The show promises to take the contestants on a journey of a lifetime.  

It's time fans must brace themselves for a nail-biting adventure as daredevil contestants from all walks of life face their worst fears head-on. And joining the fray is the unstoppable Shiv Thakare, who is all set to show his mettle and take on the ultimate test of courage on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'. 

Famous for his stint in Bigg Boss 16 as one of the most prominent members of mandali, Shiv is ready to make his presence felt on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’. Talking about the same, Shiv shares, “Being a part of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' is an adventure like no other. It's not just about facing your fears, but also about discovering your inner strength and resilience. Joining this show is a dream come true for me. I have overcome many fears in my life, and I’m thrilled about facing the ultimate series of khatras in this epic show under the guidance of action guru Rohit Shetty. This show has always been on my checklist after Bigg Boss and I feel my Bappa granted my wish yet again. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I’m ready to test my mental and physical strength on the show.” ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ will air soon on COLORS. 

