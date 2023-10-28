trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2681371
Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar Finds Solace From Udariyaan Co-Stars Ankit Gupta, Kamal Dadiala

Abhishek Kumar, who has won the hearts of millions with his acting skills, recently faced a difficult personal challenge within the Bigg Boss house.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 10:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: In a heartwarming display of camaraderie and support, Abhishek Kumar, well-known for his role in 'Udariyaan', has found solace and strength from his co-stars Ankit Gupta, Kamal Dadiala, Rashmeet Kaur Sethi, and Chetna Singh as he navigates the challenges of the 'Bigg Boss 17' house.

Abhishek, who has won the hearts of millions with his acting skills, recently faced a difficult personal challenge within the Bigg Boss house. His co-contestant and former Udariyaan co-star, Isha Malviya, has been sending him mixed signals about their relationship, leading to a rollercoaster of emotions for the actor. While Abhishek is yet to move on from their past, he has been visibly distressed by the complex situation he finds himself in.

The situation took a dramatic turn with the surprise entry of Isha's current boyfriend, Samarth Jurel, into the Bigg Boss 17 house. This unexpected development left Abhishek overwhelmed with emotions, leading to an emotional breakdown on the show.

However, in the midst of this emotional turmoil, Abhishek's colleagues from Udariyaan have rallied around him, offering unwavering support and encouragement. Ankit Gupta, Kamal Dadiala, Rashmeet Kaur Sethi, and Chetna Singh have been a pillar of strength for Abhishek, offering him words of wisdom and lending a sympathetic ear.

The actor's fans have also come out in full force to show their support and send messages of encouragement. They are hopeful that Abhishek will find the inner strength to weather this emotional storm and continue to shine in the Bigg Boss house.

Abhishek Kumar's journey in Bigg Boss 17 is a testament to his resilience and strength, and with the love and support of his Udariyaan co-stars and adoring fans, he's sure to emerge from this challenging situation with his spirits high and his positive light shining even brighter.

