Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain's Mother Calls Out Ankita Lokhande For 'Kicking, Throwing Slippers' At Her Husband - Watch

Ankita Lokhande married Vicky Jain in December 2021. She shared pictures from her wedding and wrote: "Love is patient but we're not. Surprise! We're now officially Mr and Mrs Jain." 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 04:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain's Mother Calls Out Ankita Lokhande For 'Kicking, Throwing Slippers' At Her Husband - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande’s mothers will be seen having a chat with their children on the show and discussing their problems.

The two enter the confession room and they see their mothers sitting in the 'Tiger's Den'.

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Vicky’s mother tells them: "Nahi nahi rona nahi. Hum rulane nahi aaye hai. Vicky we have never seen you cry. Don’t cry beta.”

They ask each other how they are doing. "Bahut mast hai mamma. Koi tension ki baat nahi hai," says Ankita. To which, Vicky's mother says: "No, sacch batao kaise ho. Let me ask Vicky. How? You came here all laughing. Why are you crying? Don't cry."

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Ankita gets emotional says: “I love you Maa. You don’t cry. I am there to handle him.”

Vicky’s mother then responds: “Tum nahi sambhal rahi ho, kitna ro raha hai mera beta. Tumhare karan Vicky ko bheja tha. Yaha toh game viparit hogaya hai beta.” 

Vicky's mother even points out the incidents where Ankita kicks and throws her slippers at Vicky making the actress numb. 

The actress became a household name after she starred as Archana in the popular television show 'Pavitra Rishta.' Besides 'Pavitra Rishta', Ankita has featured in shows such as 'Ek Thhi Naayka' and 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.' She has also done many Bollywood films in her career span. 

