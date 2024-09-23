Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 is going to air on October 6, 2024, and several names are coming out to be the confirmed contestants in Salman Khan's show. One of the names that is claimed to be confirmed as per reports is Shilpa Shirodkar who was also a renowned Bollywood actress in her 90s and today is popularly known as South star Mahesh Babu's sister-in-law. Ever since the reports have been out that Shilpa will be coming on the show, netizens have expressed their excitement to witness her onscreen after a long time.

Shilpa Shirodkar's name was shared by Bigg Boss Khabri as a confirmed list and there are several comments about her relationship with Mahesh Babu and they are only wondering if she will spill some unknown facts about the family.

Shilpa Shirodkar is the sister of former Bollywood actress Namrata Shirodkar who has been married to superstar Mahesh Babu ever since her marriage she quit the industry and embraced family life. Shilpa has earlier worked with stars like Govinda, Anil Kapoor and have given blockbusters. It will be interesting to see her on the most controversial reality show.