Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Palak Purswani Finally Opens Up On 'Never' Getting Back With Avinash Sachdev

New Delhi: Palak Purswani's short stint at the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 was quite stormy with recurring turbulences. Both Puneet Superstar and Palak Purswani got eliminated from the show in the first week. Purswani was in the news regularly for her confrontations with ex-BF Avinash Sachdev.

Clearing the air for once and for all, Palak told ETimes, "There’s no possible way that I’m going back to that guy because of what I’ve been through and what phase I’ve come out of, there is no possible way that we both can get back together."

During her stay in the show, it seemed that Palak was trying to make up with Avinash on several occasions and she accepts it as well. "At the end of the day, I can’t deny the fact that I’ve spent some years with Avinash. And those were good and bad days both. The way I was conveying the story about our love life and how we met, I just went with the flow. But that will not change the fact that I’m not getting back to that guy for whatever past I’d with him. It was a very toxic past and I cannot deny that, " she told ETimes.

Palak has voiced her impending need for 'closure'. According to ETimes, Palak feels the need to go back on the show and confront her ex-Avinash about a few things. She said, "There were a few things that I came to know after I came out, I would definitely like to answer back to them. Like Avinash said that he was out of love and it shouldn’t matter whatever he does, and the conversation ended there. Iska matlab kya hai… what did you mean when you said, 'You were out of love.' Are you trying to say infidelity was not involved? Are you trying to say you were loyal to me, then I need to get back to the game to answer him that."

Furthermore, the actress claimed that her family and friends were furious over Avinash's alleged foul cry on the show. "My friends and family were furious when they watched it. My friend Simran supported me. When she watched that episode she said he could have kept quiet. He could have shut himself up when you know you are wrong. He had the option to stay quiet. But on national television, on such a big platform you are lying. Today, his friends are supporting me and standing by me. They are not with him anymore. My family and friends were furious and they wanted someone to convey it to me. Had I known about it I would have given it back to that guy, but I did not get a chance," she concluded.