Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale: Where, When, How To Watch The Final Battle

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is one of the most loved shows today. Fans are obsessed with their favourite housemates and are trying their best to vote for the best one and make them a winner. The five finalists of this season are Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve. Salman Khan is all set to announce another Bigg Boss winner and fans are super excited.

Where to watch 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' Finale

'Bigg Boss OTT 2's grand finale will be held on August 14, 2023. The finale of the reality show will take place on Monday at 9 pm. The entire episode will be available to stream on JioCinema.



How to watch 'Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale'

Tune in to OTT giant JioCinema on Monday, August 14th, at 9 pm to experience the grand finale of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT season 2.

Special Guests on Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale

As per recent media reports, Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan might grace the grand finale of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'. They are likely to be a part of the finale to promote their upcoming movie 'Jawan'. Also, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday will be attending the finale with Salman Khan.

Top 5 finalists

Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve are the 5 finalists of this season.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Prize

Bigg Boss promises an enticing cash prize and a unique token of victory for its winner. This year's victor will receive a cash prize of twenty-five lakhs, accompanied by the coveted 'Bigg Boss OTT trophy.'

This season of BIGG BOSS OTT 2 has been an exhilarating journey, igniting conversations and capturing hearts on an enormous scale. The show has unquestionably achieved a super duper hit status, as people are buzzing about its thrilling twists and riveting moments all over the internet. As we gear up for this unparalleled climax, get ready to witness a perfect alignment of stars, promising a spellbinding and unforgettable evening of sheer magic on the grand stage!

Tune in to JioCinema on 14th August at 9:00 PM and witness the GRAND FINALE of BIGG BOSS OTT 2!