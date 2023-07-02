Bigg Boss OTT 2 Update: Akanksha Puri Evicted, Salman Khan Schools Pooja Bhatt, Falaq Naaz For Comment On Abhishek Malhan

New Delhi: Host Salman Khan calls out the 'double standards' of housemates in the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2. He confronts Falaq Naaz following her fight with fellow contestant Abhishek Malhan. He also calls out Pooja Bhatt, who recently called Abhishek 'badtameez (rude)', during an altercation.

SALMAN KHAN QUESTIONS POOJA BHATT, FALAQ NAAZ

Salman loses his cool during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar episode', and comes down heavily on Falaq Naaz. He says, 'Falaq aapke ghar conversation me parivaar ata hai. Abhishek agar aggressive hote hai toh uski puri khandan, upbringing ki mistake hai. Aur aapko Avinash jo aggresive hota, woh nahi dikhta? (Falaq, your conversations are always around family. You think it's Abhishek's family and his upbringing that make him aggressive. But don't you see that when it comes to Avinash being aggressive?)'

Salman also turns to Pooja Bhatt, and says "If there's vigilance in this house then it should apply for everyone, right Pooja?. The actor-producer agrees with him. "This house is running on total double standards," Salman adds.

Jad approaches Falaq and apologises for his act. He tells her that he considers her as a sister and never intended to hurt her.

Bebika and Abhishek talk about the incident and she says that she has been targetted in the house. She also accuses Abhishek of spreading hatred towards her in the house. Abhishek retorts says while Jad owed his mistake and apologised individually to everyone in the house, viewers and the entire country. He asks Bebika if she has the courage to do that and even admit her mistake. While the two continue to debate, Bebika mentions Manisha Rani after which the latter attacks her for getting into altercation with everyone in the house.

SONAM BAJWA, GIPPY GREWAL ENTER BIGG BOSS OTT HOUSE

Salman Khan welcomes 'Carry On Jatta 3' stars Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa in the house. The Punjabi stars promote their upcoming film and also express their views on 'Bigg Boss Punjabi'. Krushna Abhishek enters in the gate-up of Jackie Shroff and entertains everyone with his brilliant comic timing. Gippy and Sonam greet housemates through the screen and interact with housemates. They make contestant take part in a task and give each other a tag.

Cyrus Calls Manisha Rani 'Bigrail Bachchi' of the house.

Pooja gives 'Devil Horn' to Akanksha Puri.

Jiya calls Bebika Dhurve 'Khadoos Chachi' of the house.

Manisha calls Avinash Sachdev 'Gussail Tauji' of the house.

Akanksha Calls Bebika 'Kurkur Saas' of the house.

Avinash calls Abhishek 'Na Ghar Ka Na Ghaat Ka'.

Jad calls Pooja Bhatt 'Dominant Head'.

Abhishek calls Akanksha 'Boring Masi' of the house.

Bebika calls Manisha Rani 'Lalchi Damad' of the house.

Falaq calls Manisha 'Jhooti Jethani' of the house.

AKANKSHA PURI GETS EVICTED FROM BIGG BOSS OTT HOUSE

Salman invites all three nominated contestants - Abhishek, Jiya and Akanksha in the BB Verse and asks them to mutually decide who should be eliminated from the house. However, the host mentions that they have only 5 minutes to decide and says the longer they take, the more rudimentary necessities of the housemates will be snatched. As they are unable to decide mutually on one common name, housemates lose amenities like one bathroom and eggs. Salman announces that Akanksha has been eliminated from the house due to the least number of votes.

Bouncers enter the house and take away all the eggs and lock one bathroom in the house.



