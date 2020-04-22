Ekta Kapoor transfers money to Mumbai-based paparazzi’s accounts amid coronavirus crisis

New Delhi: The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill and has posed serious challenges for the health and economic security of millions of people. In India too, the spread of coronavirus has been alarming and hence, as a preventive measure, a complete lockdown was announced. The lockdown, however, has made things difficult for the daily wage-earners and other people as they are currently left with no work. The paparazzi are also facing similar issues. Hence, in the crisis situation, TV czarina Ekta Kapoor has come forward to help them.

Ekta has transferred money to the accounts of Mumbai-based photographers. There are around 40 photographers who cover Bollywood across Mumbai. There are 15 members in ace professional photographer Viral Bhayani’s team and Ekta has helped them all. Apart from them, she also helped others financially and all of them took to their respective social media accounts to thank her on behalf of their team members.

The pap culture has ushered over the years and is now plays an important role in Bollywood. The photographers are assigned duties at airports, gyms, malls and at other popular restaurants where the celebs are often spotted. But due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the business is shut entirely.

Meanwhile, Ekta earlier announced that she will be taking a salary cut to help her co-workers at Balaji Telefilms to cope up with the difficult times.