Falaq Naaz, Avinash Sachdev Blush As Paps Ask Them About 'Marriage,' Check Out Who All Attended Bigg Boss OTT 2 Reunion Bash

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT season 2 ended recently with Elvish Yadav's win. Last night, a reunion party was organised for the contestants and except a few, most of the housemates showed up in glam style. Pooja Bhatt to Elvish Yadav, all the housemates took the glam road for the reunion party but the one thing that made headlines was Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev's discussion with paps on 'marriage.'

Paps teased the alleged couple about their plans on marriage and said, "Seedhe shaadi ka card hi expect karein?" Falaq and Avinash blushed and politely ignored the question. Both twinned in nude beige shade ensembles. Falaq looked stunning in a sequenced dress whereas, Avinash looked dapper in a suit.

The love story of the two TV stars Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev started in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house when the actor confessed his feelings for Falaq. After the actress was eliminated, Avinash was seen missing her and talking about her later in the episodes.

Other contestants who graced the reunion party in Mumbai last night were Aashika Bhatia, Palak Purswani, Akanksha Puri, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Elvish Yadav among others. Fans desperately missed Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani and trended #AbhiSha on social media.

The new season of Bigg Boss is all set to rule the television screens, makers shared the TV reality show's promo on social media on Thursday night and it took over the internet. The 17th season of the show will air on Colors TV soon, the release date has not been announced yet. In the promo, Salman Khan sports short hair and appears in 3 different looks and fans are super excited.