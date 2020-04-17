IN10 Media's EPIC TV and ShowBox now available to live-stream on ZEE5

IN10 Media, a network with diverse offerings in the media and entertainment sector, announces its two-channel content partnership deal with ZEE5, India's largest ConTech OTT platform. With this partnership, ZEE5 users will have easy access to IN10 Media's infotainment channel EPIC TV, and youth-centric, 24-hour music channel ShowBox.

With the integration of both these linear television channels on ZEE5 app, users now can watch the wide repertoire of content from EPIC TV's diverse tales about India to ShowBox's original and innovative musical programs anytime, anywhere.

EPIC TV's eclectic library of high-quality, India-centric content comprises of leading marquee shows like 'Regiment Diaries', 'Raja Rasoi Aur Andaaz Anokha', 'Indipedia', 'Umeed India' and more. It is the only infotainment channel available on ZEE5, adding new flavours to the platform's existing content library of 100+ originals, movies, news and its brand-new gamiﬁcation.

ShowBox recently ranked the 4th most-watched musical channel in the country (as per BARC Week 8 2020 data), offers various shows like 'YO! Wassup', an interactive show wherein viewers can send their picture to be displayed on the channel along with a message, 'Swag Star', a fun interactive chat show with known and budding artists, 'Superhits with Drama Queen Swati' a compilation of super hit songs with famous Red FM RJ- Swati, 'Music Box Office', a weekly show reviewing latest musical videos, and albums.

Commenting on the partnership, Adita Jain, AVP - Syndication & Acquisition, IN10 Media, said, “At IN10, our constant endeavour has been to make our unique bouquet of content available through various avenues and platforms for the users' as per their preference. With an increasing number of people consuming content on-the-go, our association with ZEE5 reinforces our commitment of providing high-quality content with easy accessibility. Our vision is to truly utilize the digital space and continue to explore opportunities to expand our content offering nationally & globally.”

On the collaboration, Mr Manpreet Bumrah, Business Development & Commercial Head, ZEE5 India said, “We believe in providing content across languages, genres and clusters, as we aspire to be the super-app of entertainment. The larger vision at ZEE5 is to be able to build a rich repository of varied content across genres that makes a ZEE5 an investment for an individual to enjoy content viewing anytime, anywhere.”