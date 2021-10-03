Jodha Akbar fame Manisha Yadav dies of brain hemorrhage, co-star Paridhi Sharma is ‘shocked’

New Delhi: Television show Jodha Akbar fame actress Manisha Yadav, who played the role of Salima Begum - one of Akbar’s wives in Ekta Kapoor’s show, died of a brain hemorrhage on Friday (October 1) according to reports. Her co-star Paridhi Sharma, who essayed the role of Jodha, is shocked at the development and is especially concerned for Manisha’s one-year-old son.

Paridhi took to her Instagram stories to express her dismay. “This news is so heartbreaking,” wrote the actress along with a photo of Manisha as Salima Begum.

Manisha, who was a mother to a one-year-old baby boy, took to her Twitter account in July to share photos with her son to mark his first birthday. “Happy 1st Birthday my precious baby!!! My little rainbow boyyo u have been such a light in my life during a season of a hard year. I’m so blessed and thankful to be your mumma. I love you so much,” wrote the actress.

My little rainbow boy you have been such a light in my life during a season of a hard year. I’m so blessed and thankful to be your mumma. I love you so much pic.twitter.com/GCxy5h4eWn — Manisha Yadav (@manishayadav164) June 30, 2021

Paridhi Sharma, speaking to ETimes, remembered Manisha. “I wasn’t in constant touch with her after our show went off air. But we have a WhatsApp group which is named Mughals and all the actresses who were begums in the show are a part of that group. So that’s how we stay in touch and if anything important is to be shared about anyone’s life, we do that on the group. I got to know about this yesterday on the group and I was shocked,” shared the on-screen Jodha.

She further added, “Manisha was a wonderful actor to work with. Her energy was always high and she was a chirpy person. We had a great time shooting together for the show. I remember she was always full of life. Hearing about her death is really saddening for me and what’s even more bothering is that she has a one-year-old baby. My heart goes out to her family”.