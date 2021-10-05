हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amitabh Bachchan

KBC contestant tells Amitabh Bachchan she's jealous of his ‘bahurani’ Aishwarya Rai, watch his response

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has been one of the most-followed quiz shows of all times in the country. In the recently released promo, the contestant who came on the show told Big B that she is jealous of his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as is the prettiest among everyone else. 

KBC contestant tells Amitabh Bachchan she&#039;s jealous of his ‘bahurani’ Aishwarya Rai, watch his response
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has been one of the most-followed quiz shows of all times in the country. In the recently released promo, the megastar had a funny exchange of words with the contestant who came on the show. 

In the newly released promo, Big B asked the contestant Divya Sahay if she enjoys watching films. Divya excitedly says she is very passionate about them, and Amitabh said, “Arey, aapke mooh mein ghee shakkar ladoo peda.”

 

She also told Big B that she is jealous of his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as she considers her the prettiest among everyone else. 

Big B showed gratitude to her for her kind words. 

Divya continued, “Lekin baaki heroineon se behtar toh main hi dikhti hu. Main kyu nahi heroine ban sakti?” 

Then Amitabh said, “Kya pata, devi ji ke aaj ke baad ho jaye aisa kuch toh” And Divya replied with Amitabh's own words. She said, “Ab aapke mooh mein ghee shakkar peda.”
Their funny conversation leaves the audience in splits and everyone applauds for their good sense of humour. 

For the unversed, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC 12) is a game show based on the British TV programme titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'. Big B has been associated with it for 11 seasons, and Shah Rukh Khan hosted season 3 of KBC. 

Recently, Aishwarya walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week and totally ruled the runway with her show-stopping look. The 'Guru' star was dressed in an all-white tradition-meets-modern outfit.

 

