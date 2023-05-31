topStoriesenglish2616149
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
ARJUN BIJLANI

Leaked: Arjun Bijlani's First Look From 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti' Is Out

It seems that his first look from the show has been leaked where Arjun is spotted taking a dip in the holy Ganga, well, we have to say his fans are going to love his super-fit, shirtless look.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 08:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Leaked: Arjun Bijlani's First Look From 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti' Is Out

New Delhi: After visiting Siddhivanayak Temple in Mumbai for seeking Bappa’s blessings for his new show on ZEE TV -  'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti', popular actor and star Arjun Bijlani has landed in Varanasi to shoot a promo for this exciting new show. 

It seems that his first look from the show has been leaked where Arjun is spotted taking a dip in the holy Ganga, well, we have to say his fans are going to love his super-fit, shirtless look.

In fact, the actor was glad that he could start shooting for his next on the pious day of Ganga Dussehra. And looks like his fans can’t keep calm about seeing their favourite star on screen again as they go gaga over his videos and photos which have gone viral on social media!

In the meantime, stay tuned as Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti is all set to premiere soon on Zee TV.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?