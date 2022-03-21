हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lock Upp

Lock Upp Day 22 written updates: Sara Khan BLASTS at ex-hubby Ali Mercchant after he says she was 'unable to settle'

On Day 22 of Lock Upp, Sara Khan got into a huge fight with her ex-husband Ali Mercchant which grabbed everyone's attention.

Lock Upp Day 22 written updates: Sara Khan BLASTS at ex-hubby Ali Mercchant after he says she was &#039;unable to settle&#039;
Pic Credit: Instagram/MX Player

New Delhi: In the latest episode of Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp, contestants had to nominate names for the chargesheet. Coming to the beginning of the episode, Shivam Sharma was seen hiding from the jailers and trying to find a place to sleep peacefully. However, he was caught by the guard. 

Later, he went and hid inside a huge drum in the kitchen and slept there for a while. As a prank, he scared Poonam Pandey as he emerged out of the drum. The guard announced that the contestants are now in the 4th week of the show and things will only get harder from here. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MX Player (@mxplayer)

 

He told inmates that the rules will become stricter and they will receive harsher punishments if they break the rules.

Later, Sara Khan and Ali Mercchant get into an ugly verbal spat during which Ali Mercchant targets her love life and said that she couldn't settle yet. 

Sara told him that he ruined her life and asked him to not bring back things that happened 12 years ago.

He hit back and told her that she always becomes melodramatic for no reason. Later, contestants are asked to clean the entire house and given cleaning supplies for the same. The guard announced that their gas will be taken away for a while.

Poonam Pandey and Payal Rohatgi talk out their differences and discussed why they didn't become friends initially. They blamed Munawar for influencing Payal's thoughts against Poonam.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MX Player (@mxplayer)

 

At the end of the episode, contestants wrote down names of those they would like to put on the chargesheet and leave the show. 

Stay tuned for more updates on ALTBalaji and MX Player's 'Lock Upp'.

Tags:
Lock UppLock Upp written updatesSara KhanAli MercchantLock Upp updatesKangana Ranaut
