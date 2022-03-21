Lock Upp Day 20 written updates: Babita Phogat gets evicted, Chetan Hansraj enters Kangana Ranaut's jail

NEW DELHI: Show host Kangana Ranaut asks inmates to wear headbands, as per the choice of the sweets they had the previous day. Kangana says one of the contestants will be evicted today.

Kangana says that Anjali Arora is safe as she managed to get the maximum votes among her, Sara Khan and Babita Phogat. These three girls had 'laddus' the previous day.

Between Saisha, Poonam Pandey, and Payal Rohatgi, Saisha gets safe as she receives the maximum votes from the housemates. Kangana takes a dig at Ali Merchant for not doing much on the show.

Kangana says that #MunJali is trending outside the show. She asks Saisha what does she think about it. Saisha says its just pure friendship between the two.

Among Karanvir Bohra, Nisha Rawal and Munawar, Kangana says that KV has already revealed his secrets before and so he will not be getting a chance. Nisha presss the buzzer first and reveals a secret about her. She suffered a miscarriage in 2014. She says she was in a physically and mentally abusive relationship. Nisha said during this period, she got close and attracted to a close friend, while she was married.

Munawar is upset about his secret as it is related to his mother.

Kangana says that Anjali has the special power of saving one contestant among the six unsafe contestants - Karanvir, Babita, Sara, Payal, Munawar and Poonam. Anjali saves Poonam.

Kangana scolds Payal saying that everyone on the show is tired of her behaviour. Kangana calls Payal 'irritating and annoying'. She says it is becoming uncomfortable to see her on the screen. She gives Payal solitary confinement until further notice.

Babita gets evicted from the show.

Soon, housemates get into Holi celebrations when they realise that Chetan Hansraj is the latest entry on the show.