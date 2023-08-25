On KBC 15, Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Working With 'Bahu' Aishwarya Rai In 'Kajra Re' Song

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recalled working with his 'bahu' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan on the 'Kajra Re' song from the 2005 film 'Bunty Aur Babli' in the quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15'.

In the eighth episode, Amitabh started the show by praising and congratulating ISRO for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon and then went on to welcome the rollover contestant Abhishek Garg and started the game with him.

On the 12th question for Rs 12,50,000, the contestant was asked “Piyush Mishra's band Ballimaaraan refers to a locality in Delhi, most famously associated with which poet?”



He had chosen Mirza Ghalib which was the correct answer.

The cine icon then recited few lines giving reference of Ballimaaraan was used in his song 'Kajra Re' which also featured his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan.

The actor said: "Usmein hum teeno the. Tab Aishwarya humari bahu nahi thi, ab ban gayi hai. Gaane me bahu thi, Abhishek the aur hum the. Uss gaane mein yeh bol the."

Amitabh then requested the team to play 'Kajra Re' as he was seen dancing to it.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs from Monday to Friday at 9 p.m. on Sony TV.