close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
The Lion King

Reality show contestant sings for 'The Lion King'

Sneha is among the top 16 contestants of "Superstar Singer".

Reality show contestant sings for &#039;The Lion King&#039;

Mumbai: 'Superstar Singer' contestant Sneha Shankar says she enjoyed the whole experience of lending her voice to the Hindi version of "The Lion King" and also singing with one of her favourite singers -- Armaan Malik.

"I have sung two beautiful songs for Disney's big project 'The Lion King'. 'Main banoon raja aaj hi (solo) and 'Hakuna matata' (duet) are the songs which I have sung for the movie's lead character, Simba," Sneha told IANS.

For her, it was a great experience working on these compositions. 

"The best part was that the visuals were also played while dubbing of the song was on. I enjoyed the whole experience and I also have a duet song with one of my favourite singers Armaan Malik. I am singing for Simba's younger version in the song. When he gets older, Armaan takes over. Glad to be a part of such a massive project," said the young singer.

Sneha is among the top 16 contestants of "Superstar Singer".

"It is a platform where I'll be able to grow and promote my talent. I am glad that I am now in top 16. There are so many other good singers out there and I'll be getting more chances in the future to show my singing skills and versatility," she said.

 

Tags:
The Lion Kingsneha shankarHollywoodArmaan Malik
Next
Story

Kumkum Bhagya July 18, 2019 episode preview: Will Abhi meet Pragya?

Must Watch

PT7M31S

Karnataka floor test: Before crucial trust vote, Kumaraswamy targets BJP