Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2011 winner Azmat Hussain auditions for Indian Idol, reveals he got addicted to drugs

New Delhi: Jaipur based Azmat Hussain, who won the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs trophy in 2011, auditioned for Indian Idol. The reality show winner revealed how his life turned upside down post he attained fame at such a young age.

In a promo shared by the channel's twitter handle, Azmat can be seen entering the show. The judges Neha and Vishal Dadlani recognise him instantly and ask him about his reason for coming back on another singing reality show.

Azmat reveals that his financial situation forced him to revive his singing skills again.

Kyun kar raha tha #Azmat gaane se inkaar? Kya woh sun payega uske andar ke talent ki pukaar? Watch #IndianIdol every Sat-Sun at 8 PM. #EkDeshEkAwaaz pic.twitter.com/glKBxG8lDK — Sony TV (@SonyTV) October 12, 2019

“I did a lot of shows after winning the show. I was earning money but still could not make ends meet. Then I thought maybe I should do something again but my voice started to change with age. Then people heard me and said ‘How is he singing? He is singing bad’. They started saying that I was no good anymore. After that, I went into depression and quit singing entirely,” Azmat said.

He also revealed how bad company led him to drug addiction. “I started keeping bad company, even got addicted to drugs. Those wanted to ruin my life, got what they wanted,” he went on to add.

In the year 2011, Azmat was the most popular child artist. He was awarded the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs trophy by Shah Rukh Khan, who was mighty impressed with his powerful voice.