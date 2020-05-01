The hunt is on for 'Patient Zero' in the Flix First Premiere of the pandemic thriller on &flix

A deadly virus that threatens all of humanity, a group of survivors on a quest to find the cure and the world in a state of absolute pandemic – sounds familiar? In this reel-life scenario, it's a poison-kills-poison situation in an ultimate race against time! This Sunday, witness the hair-raising pandemic-thriller and #LeapForth into a world of absolute chaos and despair as &flix brings the Flix First Premiere of a film so topical in today's times, 'Patient Zero'.

Airing this Sunday, May 03, 2020, at 1 PM and 9 PM, the frightening and fast-paced action-horror film, is one that is sure to keep you on the edge! Directed by Stefan Ruzowitzky, the film boasts of a stellar ensemble cast comprising Matt Smith, Natalie Dormer, Stanley Tucci in lead roles along with Agyness Deyn and Clive Standen.

The virus rabies has been mutated and it's even deadlier than ever before! Such is the terrifying start to 'Patient Zero' - a film around humanity battling with intelligent, adrenaline-fueled creatures born from a supervirus. With all of humanity infected and turned into streamlined killers, the only ray of hope is an asymptomatic victim who may hold the key to the cure.

Morgan (Matt Smith) possesses the ability to communicate with those infected and together with his partner Dr Gina Rose (Natalie Dormer), they struggle to find the one 'patient zero' before it gets too late. However, things go south with a breach in the system that raises all hell loose upon the sole human survivors. Can the two reverse engineer a vaccine to save humanity? Or do they succumb to those 'living-dead'?

In this catastrophic crisis, there is no plan B. The question is, is there a cure? And do they succeed?

Prepare to get spooked in the nail-biting thriller as &flix brings the Flix First Premiere of 'Patient Zero' this Sunday, May 03, 2020, at 1 PM and 9 PM.