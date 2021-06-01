Trending: TV actress Rupali Ganguly's old audition video for 'Anupamaa' goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly has a huge fanbase who loves to watch her on the superhit daily soap 'Anupamaa' these days. Social media is abuzz with one of her old audition videos which has gone viral.

The video looks like her Anupamaa audition and confirming the possibility her husband Ashwin K Verma even dropped a comment in the timeline of the fan club which shared the video, Take a look here:

The unseen Anupamaa audition video shows Rupali Ganguly in a saffron-coloured saree with a green border and her hair tied up in a messy bun.

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah and Anagha Bhosale.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi, "Anupamaa" airs on Star Plus.

Rupali made her acting debut at the early age of 7 for the film 1985 film Saaheb, followed by her father's venture, Balidan. She entered into the TV world with Sukanya in 2000 and has also appeared in Sanjivani and Bhabhi.

Later, she was seen in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii among others. In 2006, she participated in the reality show, Bigg Boss season 1.

She also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2. Rupali gave a voice-over in the animation film, Dashavatar back in 2008.