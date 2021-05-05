TV actor Ravi Dubey’s video with wife Sargun Mehta on Udaariyaan’s new song Ruttan is high on romance - Watch

New Delhi: Television's most adorable couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey have a huge fan base. Recently they embarked on a new journey as producers for Udaariyaan. The couple wanted Udaariyaan to have a special place in the heart of their fans, therefore efforts to make it stand out, have been put in place. From the theme song sung by Badshah or Baisakhi special episode having B Praak - everything worked well for the show.

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta have now yet another romantic number, 'Ruttan' sung and composed beautifully by Gurnam Bhullar.

Taking to Instagram, Ravi shared a romantic Reel with his wife Sargun Mehta on the song.

Talking about the song Ravi expressed, “Udaariyaan is Sargun’s brainchild and we want every occasion on the show to be special and grand. Since the story revolves around 3 lives and how destiny will play a part to bring lovers together. The song Ruttan was a perfect fit for the show. we are glad that Gurnam Bhullar gave his melodic voice to this song and made it even more special. I am sure fans are going to shower their love on ‘Ruttan’ and ‘Udaariyaan’

Sargun opened up on the song 'Ruttan' and said, "I was very excited to undertake a new responsibility of being a producer. By God’s grace, we have received an enormous amount of love for the show. I was always keen to bring the best music to our show. Ruttan being a very recent and special song for both Ravi and me. Especially now when I am away from him, this song touches a chord and makes me miss him even more. Gurnam has done true justice to the song. I hope fans give Ruttan the same amount of love they have been giving to our show."

The song has already started creating a buzz on the music charts!