Jamai Raja couple Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey's bold dance moves break internet, video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Television's two of the most sought-after faces actress Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey, recently did an impromptu dance and shared the video on Instagram. No prize for guessing that their dance video broke the internet and went viral.

Nia Sharma thanked Ravi Dubey, saying: You’re a sport @ravidubey2312 for agreeing to do it on the spot

The telly star Nia Sharma made her TV debut in Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became a household name with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin.

Ravi kickstarted his TV career in 2006 with DD National TV show Stree... Teri Kahaani. Later, he was seen in Doli Saja Ke and Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar. He became a household name with shows like Saas Bina Sasural and Jamai Raja.

Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey featured together in Jamai Raja which earned them accolades.

Earlier this year, Jamai 2.0, a second season kicked off as a web series.

Nia won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc.