TV actress Anushka Srivastav signs One Entertainment Production’s upcoming movie - Buried

The gorgeous Anushka Srivastav will be seen in the much-awaited “Buried”, playing the character of Simi. She has inked a mega five-film deal with One Entertainment Films. The actress has been roped in for another huge project by One Entertainment Films and an announcement of the same will be made soon. Anushka’s upcoming project with the banner is also expected to be a big film as the head of One Entertainment, Kamal Kishor Mishra believes that she is destined for stardom.

One Entertainment Films was founded by Kamal Kishor Mishra in the year 2018. The banner has produced a bunch of films like Khali Bali and Dehati Disco which have already caused a stir in the entertainment industry. Ever since the poster launch of Dehati Disco, the production house has been in the spotlight for all the right reasons.

Anushka Srivastav is an outsider who is being launched in Bollywood by One Entertainment Films. The actress could be seen as the lead in many popular TV serials and now is all set to make a big entry into Bollywood.

A trade source reveals that One Entertainment Films has signed Anushka with a five-film deal. Kamal Kishor Mishra is pleased with her work in the TV serials and feels that she is a talent that the industry needs to watch out for. We hear Kamal has already given her another big project that will tap into Anushka’s acting prowess. Kamal Mishra believes in her and feels Anushka is destined to become the big talking point of the industry with her tremendous talent.

The source further adds, “Anushka is the perfect mix of good looks and acting capacity. She is definitely a talent to watch out for.” If she has been roped in by One Entertainment Films for five big opportunities and has also worked with Zee TV in a couple of serials and wowed everyone with her performance then undoubtedly her acting skills are totally on point. With her incredible venture coming around with the One Entertainment Banner, she is definitely going to be a prized pick for producers who are looking out for talented fresh faces.

(This is a featured content)