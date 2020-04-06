TV actress Ratan Rajput shares her struggles after being stuck in village due to lockdown

New Delhi: Television actress Ratan Rajput, best-known for her show ‘Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo’, in an Instagram post on Monday revealed that she is stuck in a small village in Bihar due to lockdown orders issued by the government amid the coronavirus outbreak. She has off late shared many videos depicting her life in a village, but never revealed why she is staying there. However, Ratan today said that she has come to a village for a project and before she could leave the place, the lockdown was announced. Hence, she chose to self-isolate herself.

Ratan has been given a room by a family and she is accompanied by three more people. Each of them are living in separate rooms and practicing social distancing. She categorically mentioned that no one knows her there as she wears a mask while going out if need be and also during an interaction with the families. The actress added that her hometown is 4-5 hours from the village she is currently living in. She also urged people to practice social distancing and abide by the lockdown orders as it is for our betterment.

In other posts, she has given a sneak peek of how she is doing everything on her own. She also gave a tour of her room, kitchen and washroom, which even lacks the basic facilities but she has to manage with it. Take a look:

PM Modi has announced a complete lockdown across India till April 14. The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 4,067 as of Monday afternoon and the death toll is at 109.